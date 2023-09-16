Lowrider car show kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

By Madison Bickley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library held their third annual lowrider show on Saturday.

People brought out their cars, trucks, and bicycles to showcase all of the work they have put into them.

Community members were able to come out and vote on their favorite cars and kids had the opportunity to make arts and crafts.

Participant, Brian Guerrero, said that he believes there needs to be more car shows like this.

“A lot of people really don’t see a lot of lowriders here in Topeka, and like mine, it’s probably different,” said Guerrero. “So, I like when people come over and take a look at it.”

Robert Soria said that it is important to showcase different types of art from different cultures.

“It’s great to see the people out here because lowrider culture is about community as well,” said Soria. “So, these car clubs not only customize their vehicles but they also get together and support their communities and neighborhoods that they’re from.”

Trophies were awarded for best vehicles and best bikes.

