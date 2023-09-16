KDWP reminds public of turkey season cancellation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Turkey hunting is a no-go this season.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said the decision — which was voted on back in April — is due to the state’s declining turkey population.

The KDWP issued a reminder on Friday since hunters would typically be gearing up for it.

According to KDWP, the downward trend has been documented over the last 15 years and is seen in other regions.

However, KDWP is launching a new research project in January to reverse the decline.

For more information on turkey hunting regulations, click here.

