K-State falls to Mizzou after last second field goal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football fell to Mizzou 30-27 in a back-and-forth affair in Columbia, MO on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats came out strong in the first quarter. Will Howard tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Brooks to start the scoring less than five minutes into the game.

The Tigers responded just a few minutes later, as Brady Cook launched a 47-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden III.

Mizzou took the lead 10-7 with a 30-yard field goal to cap off the first quarter scoring.

The back and forth affair continued in the second quarter. Howard drove the ‘Cats down the field and found Ben Sinnott for a 3-yard touchdown to take the 14-10 lead.

Cook responded once again, this time pushing in a 1-yard score to take the 17-14 Tiger lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter would be all K-State, though. Chris Tennat nailed a 46-yard field goal to tie it at 17-17.

Howard then found Sinnott once more for another 3-yard score to make it a 24-17 K-State lead.

The Tigers surged ahead in the fourth quarter, starting with a 25-yard field goal to make it a 4-point game.

Cook then found Burden once again, this time for a 26-yard touchdown to take a 27-24 lead midway through the fourth.

Tennant would once again come up clutch for the Wildcats though, kicking a 26-yard field goal to tie it at 27-27 with 5:25 left in regulation.

Mizzou took the last-second win with a walkoff field goal to win the game 30-27.

The Wildcats will be back at home next Saturday, hosting UCF in primetime at 7:00 p.m. on FS1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.