‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash

Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLURIDE, Colo. (Gray News) - Wildlife officials in Colorado say a sick bear had to be euthanized last weekend.

According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 400-pound black bear was found in the Telluride area that showed signs of infection.

The team said the animal was suffering from a severe intestinal blockage caused by consumed human trash.

“The bear could not digest food and was very sick,” CPW Area Manager Rachel Sralla. “It all comes back to trash.”

Officials said the wildlife team received a report of the sick animal early afternoon last Saturday.

CPW officers observed the bear and were assisted by Telluride Marshal’s officers in keeping it from getting close to people wading in the river.

The bear reportedly was acting feverish and had puffy eyes with discharge coming from its eyes and mouth.

Officers said they determined the bear likely had severe abdominal pain. It also displayed a humped position while walking and was reluctant to move.

The bear was well known in the Telluride area and had been hazed away from public spaces by law enforcement in the past.

Based on the behavior and condition of the bear, CPW said it made the decision to euthanize the animal for human health and safety reasons as well as to prevent the bear from further suffering.

“We could not leave a sick bear like this knowing it was suffering and struggling to survive,” Sralla said. “The reason we had to put this bear down was to end its suffering that was caused by eating indigestible trash.”

Last Sunday, CPW officers conducted a full field necropsy of the bear.

“The removal of the stomach and intestines showed that the bear was starving due to a plug of paper towels, disinfectant wipes, napkins, parts of plastic sacks and wax paper food wrappers in the pylorus,” said CPW District Manager Mark Caddy.

Officials said this incident is an urgent reminder to the public to properly secure and dispose of trash.

“Decaying from the inside out for that long is a horrific way to die,” Sralla said. “As officers, we had to make an unfavorable call. It’s a call we wish we never have to make.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mendoza
Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian hospitalized in Topeka, suspect arrested
Crews battle a large fire Friday night near S.E. 18th and Madison in East Topeka.
Crews battle large fire Friday night at tree disposal site in East Topeka
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's deputies respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 53rd & Auburn Rd. Sept....
One injured in wreck on SW Auburn Rd.
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at 6th and Taylor
One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate
Criminal charges have been filed against Sydney D'Angel Slaughter who was involved in a...
Criminal charges filed against suspect involved in homicide in May of 2023

Latest News

Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Enormous storm Lee lashes New England and Canada with wind, heavy rain, pounding surf
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is on the brink of a verdict as senators end deliberations
One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
One motorcyclist pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Wyandotte Co.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
NYC police probe day care facility after toddler dies and 3 others are sickened by opioids