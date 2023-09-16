Great Overland Park holds third annual Topeka Fall Fest

By Madison Bickley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fall Fest had a huge crowd as they held their third annual event on Saturday.

From live music to a craft and vendor fair — there was something fun for all ages.

Over 100 vendors filled both the inside and the outside of the Great Overland Station. The vendor booths included everything from household items to baked goods.

Taytlyn Greasham said that she’s been coming to Fall Fest for several years now and she loves being able to engage with the community.

“I have been baking for Topeka for about three years so I love being able to come out and see the community and get face-to-face, meet lots of new people, and hear ideas,” said Greasham. “It’s nice for the community to all come together and see each other.”

The event also included plenty of crafts and activities for the kids to enjoy.

Lee Hartman said that the event includes a little bit of everything for everyone.

“We try to do events that are family friendly and Christian culture. We want to help a lot of the nonprofits and churches that want to get the word out to people, so this is an opportunity for them to do that,” said Hartman. “It’s a great way for families to get together and meet new people, enjoy the sunshine, and all the different activities that we have here.”

Being a vendor for the first time can be intimidating. Community members said that it isn’t always easy, but it is worth it in the end.

“I wasn’t sure at first, but I got one sale and one sale led to two sales, two sales led to three, and now I’m here. You just have to put yourself out there,” stated Greasham. “You’re going to flop, but you just have to get back up and try again.”

