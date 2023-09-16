First ever Slug Run raises funds for cancer research

The run raises money for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The first-ever Slug Run was held today in Manhattan.

The run is actually a .5 K walk which is less than a thousand steps. During the walk, there were a few stops for food and drinks provided by Canes and RC Mcgraws. More importantly, the run raises money for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

”That money goes to help research so kids have a better chance of living with all sorts of different types of cancers and there’s no cost to the families when they go there, they get to stay there, they get to eat there, and no cost to the family their there to take care of their kids,” said Judy Ahrens, co-chair of the Slug Run.

There were 86 participants and members mentioned they were grateful for the support and all the sponsors.

