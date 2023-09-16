Crews battle large fire in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews battled a large fire Friday night near S.E. 18th and Madison in East Topeka.

The blaze near the Shunga Trail at Brown’s Tree Service. The blaze could be seen for several miles away.

13 NEWS contacted the Topeka Fire Department for more information. According to the TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, the establishment’s tree disposal caught fire and was reported just after 6:30 Friday night.

The same tree disposal caught fire several years ago and burned for several days.

Crews remained at the scene at 8:08 p.m. TFD also posted an alert on Facebook regarding the fire and the significant smoke emanating from it.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.