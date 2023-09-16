Cooler and wetter for the second half of September

More rain expected in the days ahead
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures have finally cooled across NE Kansas over the last several days after what’s been a very hot summer for the region. Now as we look towards the second half of September, we should be seeing temperatures stay in this cooler range while also increasing chances of rain.

After a somewhat foggy start to our Saturday morning in NE Kansas, fog will begin to scatter and skies begin to clear for a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will get up to the lower 80s, with lingering moisture keeping those dewpoints fairly high/conditions a little bit humid. There exists a slight chance for seeing some showers and storms both today and overnight, though I believe most of northeast Kansas will stay dry or only see a very light amount of rain. Low temperatures should get down into the lower to middle 50s but some of us could be sticking around in the upper 40s.

Any thunderstorms that do form will likely be weak, but we will be watching for a chance for some of these storms to be locally strong may be producing small hail and some gusty winds of around 30 to 40 mph. Severe storms are not expected.

The most likely timeframe for rain of any kind/intensity would be after 2 PM for much of the region.

Sunday should provide dryer conditions and more sunshine with temperatures expected to stay in the lower 80s next week. We’ll see a bit of a warm up for the first half of the week in the middle to upper 80s, but more rain is forecast to enter the area by mid-week, providing us with a continued cooler pattern with wetter conditions.

