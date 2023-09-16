Be Filled of South Topeka hosts plane-pulling competition and fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Be Filled of South Topeka hosted their first ever plane-pulling competition and fundraiser at the Combat Air Museum in South Topeka.

A total of 10 teams from local organizations and businesses gathered for a competition on who could pull an F-15 jet the fastest. The MTAA finished in 1st, the TPD finished 2nd, and Lewis Toyota finished in 3rd. Be Filled of South Topeka says they hope to have at least 25 teams next year.

The event featured music, food, vendor booths, face painting and balloon artistry. The event was put on as a fundraiser for the non-profit.

“This is huge because Be Filled of South Topeka opened its doors in February 2022, and since then in the year and a half, we’ve helped over 23,000 people with food and clothing, so to be able to have these fundraisers to keep our doors open is important,” Brandi Brown, co-founder of Be Filled of South Topeka, said.

