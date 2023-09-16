3 struck by car at Kansas State Fair

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old driver struck three people outside the Kansas...
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old driver struck three people outside the Kansas State Fair on Friday, September 16, 2023.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday morning update (10:49 a.m.) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said three people were struck by a car while outside the Kansas State Fair on Friday night.

KHP said around 10:35 p.m., a Chevrolet Aveo was eastbound on State Fair Road between Gates 5 and 6 when the 22-year-old driver struck three people who were in the road.

Two adults were taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. A juvenile also suffered serious injuries. KHP did not release the child’s name, age or say where they were taken for treatment.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident at the Kansas State Fair.

Reno County dispatchers said the incident involved pedestrians being struck by a vehicle, near Gate 6 on the north side of the fairgrounds.

Dispatchers could not say how many people were or how badly they were injured.

