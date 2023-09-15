Water meter replacements lead to lane closures in North Topeka neighborhoods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water meter replacements lead to lane closures on North Kansas Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.

Shawnee County Public Works officials said beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the City of Topeka will be replacing water meters between 3015 and 4044 North Kansas Ave. and between 2921 and 4319 NW Topeka Blvd.

Shawnee County Public Works officials indicated this work will require northbound and southbound lane closures at various locations within the limit of the work described. Flaggers will direct traffic through the adjacent open lane.

Shawnee County Public Works noted this is a City of Topeka project.

The work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

