Water main replacement project to close westbound lanes of SW 21 St. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main replacement project will close two westbound lanes on SW 21st St. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka officials said starting Monday, Sept. 18, the two westbound lanes of SW 21st St. between Topeka Blvd. and Central Park Ave. will be closed for a water main replacement project. There will be no through access from Western or Fillmore south to 21st St. during Phase 1 of the project.

City of Topeka officials indicated traffic control will be in place to allow one-lane traffic to continue on 21st St. in each direction. Traffic patterns will shift throughout the project, and the City will work to notify residents as work progresses. Drivers are asked to follow posted signage.

According to officials with the City of Topeka, the entire project is scheduled to be completed in April of 2024.

