Water main replacement project to close westbound lanes of SW 21 St. in Topeka

A water main replacement project will close two westbound lanes on SW 21st St. in Topeka, Kan.
A water main replacement project will close two westbound lanes on SW 21st St. in Topeka, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main replacement project will close two westbound lanes on SW 21st St. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka officials said starting Monday, Sept. 18, the two westbound lanes of SW 21st St. between Topeka Blvd. and Central Park Ave. will be closed for a water main replacement project. There will be no through access from Western or Fillmore south to 21st St. during Phase 1 of the project.

City of Topeka officials indicated traffic control will be in place to allow one-lane traffic to continue on 21st St. in each direction. Traffic patterns will shift throughout the project, and the City will work to notify residents as work progresses. Drivers are asked to follow posted signage.

According to officials with the City of Topeka, the entire project is scheduled to be completed in April of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at 6th and Taylor
One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate
Greyson Issitt
Investigation leads to 19-year-old’s child sex crimes arrest
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Semi-truck’s attempt to exit Highway 75 travel area leads to man’s death

Latest News

A Kansas woman was sentenced to 18 months of probation for insurance fraud.
Kansas woman sentenced to 18 months of probation for insurance fraud
The Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas announced the inauguration of its new Tribal Council.
Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas announces new tribal council
Washburn University now has an opportunity to enhance its outdoor spaces and create a new...
$3.5 million donation to update Washburn University’s outdoor spaces, potentially create new outdoor music area
Water meter replacements leads to lane closures on North Kansas Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. in...
Water meter replacements lead to lane closures in North Topeka neighborhoods