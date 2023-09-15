Traffic signal repairs lead to lane closures on U.S. 50 in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic signal repairs will lead to lane closures on U.S. 50 in Emporia, Kan.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials said they will be working on the traffic signals on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the intersection of U.S. 50/6th Ave. and Prairie St. in Emporia, Kan.

KDOT officials indicated intermittent lane closures are expected to occur at the intersection, weather permitting. Drivers should plan for delays and add extra time to their commutes.

KDOT officials said KDOT urges all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, visit KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.