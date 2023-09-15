Traffic signal repairs lead to lane closures on U.S. 50 in Emporia

Traffic signal repairs will lead to lane closures on U.S. 50 in Emporia, Kan.
Traffic signal repairs will lead to lane closures on U.S. 50 in Emporia, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic signal repairs will lead to lane closures on U.S. 50 in Emporia, Kan.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials said they will be working on the traffic signals on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the intersection of U.S. 50/6th Ave. and Prairie St. in Emporia, Kan.

KDOT officials indicated intermittent lane closures are expected to occur at the intersection, weather permitting. Drivers should plan for delays and add extra time to their commutes.

KDOT officials said KDOT urges all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, visit KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Greyson Issitt
Investigation leads to 19-year-old’s child sex crimes arrest
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at 6th and Taylor
One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Semi-truck’s attempt to exit Highway 75 travel area leads to man’s death

Latest News

Water meter replacements leads to lane closures on North Kansas Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. in...
Water meter replacements lead to lane closures in North Topeka neighborhoods
Kansas Department of Commerce officials said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce...
Kansas Department of Commerce welcomes new international director
Maui Invitational moves to Honolulu as wildfire recovery continues
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officers are searching for a burglary suspect who stole...
RCPD searching for suspect who stole speakers, amplifier from unlocked vehicle