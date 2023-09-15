Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with lowrider show

TSCPL’s lowrider car show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library kicks off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations by showcasing a unique part of the culture: cars!

Ginger Gark and Robert Soria visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about TSCPL’s lowrider car show.

The show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library west parking lot. People who would like to display their car should arrive between 9:30 and 10:15 a.m.

Trophies will be awarded for best vehicles and best bikes.

