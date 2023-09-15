Ticket requests now available for KU men’s basketball against Illinois
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re interested in helping in helping the people in Maui, here’s your chance.
ticket requests now available‼️— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) September 14, 2023
you can now request tickets for the Maui Strong exhibition game vs. Illinois on October 29👇
request here→ https://t.co/3NX7e4T9e6 pic.twitter.com/gQaWhvCRnn
Tickets are going for $85-$170 dollars and all the money will be donated to Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.
If you can’t make the game, you can still donate:
can’t make the game but still want to help the Maui community?— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) September 14, 2023
text MAUIINV to 76278 for donations to the @HCFHawaii Maui Strong Fund 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iQYtdyHWPS
That game is scheduled for Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m.
