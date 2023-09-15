Ticket requests now available for KU men’s basketball against Illinois

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re interested in helping in helping the people in Maui, here’s your chance.

Tickets are going for $85-$170 dollars and all the money will be donated to Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

If you can’t make the game, you can still donate:

That game is scheduled for Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m.

