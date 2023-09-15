Small in stature, big on love: Kiwi proves senior dogs are just right

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kiwi is bundle of love who sure doesn’t act his age!

The 12-year-old male mixed breed dog visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society. Emi said Kiwi came to the shelter as a stray, so they don’t know much about his background. However, they’ve learned he loves to be around people and get attention. Though he’s considered a senior, he also has plenty of energy to enjoy walks and playing.

Kiwi and all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at HHHS are only $25 to adopt this weekend (through Sept. 17) thanks to Best Friends Animal Society.

The shelter also is hosting Kitty Karma Yoga at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. A few spots are left - you can reserve one at this link.

For information on how to donate to or volunteer at HHHS, visit hhhstopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.