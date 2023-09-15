RCPD searching for suspect who stole speakers, amplifier from unlocked vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officers are searching for a burglary suspect who stole speakers and an amplifier from an unlocked vehicle in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials stated in their Daily News report that officers filed the report around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. A 38-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and stole two 12-inch speakers and an amplifier.

RCPD officials indicated the total loss associated with this case is about $2,000.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows people to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

