Pavement repair work to close K-18 ramp in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pavement repair work will close the K-18 ramp in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas Department of Transportation said that on Monday, Sept. 18, they will close the ramp from Miller Parkway/Davis Dr. to southbound K-18 in Manhattan for pavement repair work, weather permitting. KDOT officials indicated the one-day closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until work is complete.

KDOT officials said the closure will be marked using barricades, signs and cones. No detours will be posted and motorists will need to use alternate routes.

KDOT urges motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of road construction projects across Kansas, visit KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

