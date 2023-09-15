One arrested for Felony Narcotics following Traffic Stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office say a woman was arrested following a traffic stop shortly before 4 a.m. on Sept. 15.

A K9 unit conducted a traffic stop near NW Morse St. and NW Van Buren St. for a registration violation.

Illegal narcotics were located during the investigation.

Dana Figueroa, 52, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and tag not assigned.

