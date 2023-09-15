Officials share comments on KDHE complying with state law on birth certificates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Kris Kobach shared their opinions on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment complying with the state law on birth certificates.

The KDHE website states that per Senate Bill 180, the agency can no longer process gender identity amendments to birth certificates. In addition, if they previously changed a birth certificate to align with someone’s gender identity, that certificate is still valid. However, if a certified copy of that record is requested, then the new copy must reflect the sex assigned at birth, in accordance with Senate Bill 180.

In July, Senate Bill 180 was put into effect. Shortly after, Attorney General Kobach filed a lawsuit against the Kansas Department of Revenue for not complying with Senate Bill 180. Kansans challenged Kobach’s lawsuit over Senate Bill 180. Attorney General Kobach also commented on Governor Kelly’s directive for state agencies to continue allowing document changes following the implementation of Senate Bill 180.

Governor Laura Kelly said the following Friday in relation to the KDHE complying with Senate Bill 180, also known as the Women’s Bill of Rights.

“As I’ve said before, the state should not discriminate or encroach into Kansans’ personal lives – it’s wrong, it’s bad for business, and it’s why I opposed SB 180 from the start. However, I am committed to following the law. Agencies will comply with the courts’ orders and work to implement SB 180 as appropriate.”

Kansas Attorney General Kobach made the following statement on Friday, Sept. 15, in response to the KDHE complying with Senate Bill 180 by listing individuals’ biological sex at birth on birth certificates and stopping the modification of birth certificates to reflect something other than sex at birth. KDHE will also restore its previously modified birth records to their original form.

“The intent of Kansas legislators was clear when they passed the Women’s Bill of Rights. Kansas birth certificates are state records that must reflect scientific fact as recorded by the doctor at the time of birth. I am pleased that KDHE is now complying with Kansas law in the wake of the recent federal district court order.”

