Manhattan Boys & Girls Club dives in for upcoming fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan community is ready to dive in to help area kids.

Manhattan Boys & Girls Club CEO Hannah Coash and development director Melissa Soldan visited Eye on NE Kansas with their friend Quacky to talk about their Little Apple Duck Dash. The event is a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan.

People are asked to adopt ducks for a chance to win prizes, including a $500 Manhattan Town Center Gift Card, a local prize basket valued at $1,000 or a one year lease for a new Nissan Truck from Briggs. Adoptions start at $10 for a single duck, $25 for three, and $50 for a flock of six.

Money raised benefit the Manhattan and Wamego area clubs. They operate at 12 sites and help more than 1,300 kids each year.

The Little Apple Duck Dash takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at A&H Farm, Manhattan. During that time, the ducks will be sent down a slide to make a splash in the race for prizes.

Adopt your ducks at littleappleduckdash.com. You do not need to be present to win.

