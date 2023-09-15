Manhattan Boys & Girls Club dives in for upcoming fundraiser

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan community is ready to dive in to help area kids.

Manhattan Boys & Girls Club CEO Hannah Coash and development director Melissa Soldan visited Eye on NE Kansas with their friend Quacky to talk about their Little Apple Duck Dash. The event is a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan.

People are asked to adopt ducks for a chance to win prizes, including a $500 Manhattan Town Center Gift Card, a local prize basket valued at $1,000 or a one year lease for a new Nissan Truck from Briggs. Adoptions start at $10 for a single duck, $25 for three, and $50 for a flock of six.

Money raised benefit the Manhattan and Wamego area clubs. They operate at 12 sites and help more than 1,300 kids each year.

The Little Apple Duck Dash takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at A&H Farm, Manhattan. During that time, the ducks will be sent down a slide to make a splash in the race for prizes.

Adopt your ducks at littleappleduckdash.com. You do not need to be present to win.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at 6th and Taylor
One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate
Greyson Issitt
Investigation leads to 19-year-old’s child sex crimes arrest
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Semi-truck’s attempt to exit Highway 75 travel area leads to man’s death

Latest News

Robert Soria and Ginger Park shared details of the Lowrider Show taking place Sept. 16 at the...
Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with lowrider show
Robert Soria and Ginger Park shared details of the Lowrider Show taking place Sept. 16 at the...
Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with lowrider show
Quacky helped Melissa Soldan and Hannah Coash of Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan get their ducks...
Manhattan Boys & Girls Club dives in for upcoming fundraiser
Criminal charges have been filed against Sydney D'Angel Slaughter who was involved in a...
Criminal charges filed against suspect involved in homicide in May of 2023