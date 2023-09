TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A scoreless first half, but 16 minutes remained and the Thunderbirds poured on three goals to defeat Seaman, 3-0.

Owen Phillips, Juan Garcia and Jackson Freeman all scored for Shawnee Heights picking up a nice road win. They’re 3-3 on the season and Seaman falls to 2-4 on the year.

