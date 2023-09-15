Lane closure to impact drivers’ commute in west Topeka for one day

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lane closure scheduled on a west Topeka road has the potential to impact drivers on their Monday morning commute.

Shawnee Co. Public Works will close the northbound lane on SW Urish Rd. from SW Swonthold Rd. to the round-a-bout on SW 29th St. on Monday, August 18, at 7:30 a.m. for milling and patchwork weather permitting. The road is expected to reopen no later than 3 p.m. that Monday.

Drivers should expect delays as a signed detour will not be provided.

Access to the Urish Rd. retail area will be closed — however, access to the round-a-bout from southbound Urish Rd. and SW 29th St. will be available.

