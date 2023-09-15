Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas announces new tribal council

The Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas announced the inauguration of its new Tribal Council.
The Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas announced the inauguration of its new Tribal Council.(Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas is announcing a new tribal council.

Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas officials said they are pleased to announce the inauguration of the new Tribal Council, effective immediately.

According to the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas, the newly elected members of the Kickapoo Tribal Council are as follows:

  • Gail Cheatham, Chairperson
  • Gary Samqua, Vice Chair
  • Grace Ross, Treasurer
  • Carla Cavin, Secretary
  • Sharon Doxtator, Member 1
  • Pricilla Wakole, Member 2
  • Jessi Blacksmith, Member 3

Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas officials noted these individuals have assumed their respective roles on the council, marking a significant moment for the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas. The election of this capable council marks a pivotal step toward preserving and celebrating the rich traditions of the Kickapoo Tribe while empowering the entire Kickapoo community and the generations to come.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at 6th and Taylor
One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate
Greyson Issitt
Investigation leads to 19-year-old’s child sex crimes arrest
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Semi-truck’s attempt to exit Highway 75 travel area leads to man’s death

Latest News

Washburn University now has an opportunity to enhance its outdoor spaces and create a new...
$3.5 million donation to update Washburn University’s outdoor spaces, potentially create new outdoor music area
Water meter replacements leads to lane closures on North Kansas Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. in...
Water meter replacements lead to lane closures in North Topeka neighborhoods
Kansas Department of Commerce officials said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce...
Kansas Department of Commerce welcomes new international director
Maui Invitational moves to Honolulu as wildfire recovery continues