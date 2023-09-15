Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas announces new tribal council

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas is announcing a new tribal council.

Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas officials said they are pleased to announce the inauguration of the new Tribal Council, effective immediately.

According to the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas, the newly elected members of the Kickapoo Tribal Council are as follows:

Gail Cheatham, Chairperson

Gary Samqua, Vice Chair

Grace Ross, Treasurer

Carla Cavin, Secretary

Sharon Doxtator, Member 1

Pricilla Wakole, Member 2

Jessi Blacksmith, Member 3

Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas officials noted these individuals have assumed their respective roles on the council, marking a significant moment for the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas. The election of this capable council marks a pivotal step toward preserving and celebrating the rich traditions of the Kickapoo Tribe while empowering the entire Kickapoo community and the generations to come.

