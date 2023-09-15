Kansas woman sentenced to 18 months of probation for insurance fraud

A Kansas woman was sentenced to 18 months of probation for insurance fraud.
A Kansas woman was sentenced to 18 months of probation for insurance fraud.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman was sentenced to 18 months of probation for insurance fraud.

Kansas Insurance Department said Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced that a Kansas woman has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for insurance fraud.

Kansas Insurance Department officials indicated Carolyn Engelhardt, 30, pleaded guilty in the District Court of Norton County on July 25, 2023, to one felony count of a fraudulent insurance act after she knowingly submitted a fraudulent auto claim to her insurance company for a loss that occurred prior to her purchasing the auto coverage. She was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 11, to 18 months probation with 10 months underlying prison time if her probation is violated. Engelhardt also was assessed a $500 fine and associated court costs.

“Purchasing insurance after an accident and then filing a claim, or ‘past-posting’, is fraud which costs all Kansans in the form of increased premiums every year,” Schmidt said. “The Department will continue pursuing penalties against anyone committing insurance fraud in Kansas.”

The Kansas Insurance Department officials said they investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at 6th and Taylor
One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate
Greyson Issitt
Investigation leads to 19-year-old’s child sex crimes arrest
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Semi-truck’s attempt to exit Highway 75 travel area leads to man’s death

Latest News

A water main replacement project will close two westbound lanes on SW 21st St. in Topeka, Kan.
Water main replacement project to close westbound lanes of SW 21 St. in Topeka
The Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas announced the inauguration of its new Tribal Council.
Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas announces new tribal council
Washburn University now has an opportunity to enhance its outdoor spaces and create a new...
$3.5 million donation to update Washburn University’s outdoor spaces, potentially create new outdoor music area
Water meter replacements leads to lane closures on North Kansas Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. in...
Water meter replacements lead to lane closures in North Topeka neighborhoods