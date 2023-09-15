Kansas Department of Commerce welcomes new international director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Commerce is welcoming a new international director.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Sept. 15 that Laura Lombard has been named the agency’s new International Director. Lombard brings 15 years of experience in international relations and business development to the position, most recently serving as President and CEO of Kansas Global Trade Services in Wichita, Kan.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland said he is looking forward to Lombard leading the team.

“Kansas has retaken its rightful position on the global stage because of a rejuvenated International Division and Governor Kelly’s personal involvement with negotiations,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland said. “I am excited for Laura Lombard to lead our team, where her business acumen and experience will help drive record-breaking exports and foreign direct investment even higher.”

Kansas Department of Commerce officials indicated that Lombard provided export consulting for governments, small to medium-sized companies and Fortune 500 firms while at Kansas Global. She participated on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Advisory Committee on Small, Minority and Women-Led Businesses, and also serves as the Vice Chair of the Mid-America District Export Council.

Lombard said she is excited for the opportunity.

“I am truly excited to help grow the economy of my state in this new role,” Lombard said. “The International Division has had important recent successes – particularly the Panasonic investment – and I can’t wait to build upon those successes in the coming months and years.”

Before leading Kansas Global, Kansas Department of Commerce officials said Lombard served as CEO of ImEpik, was founding President and Executive Director of the Middle East & North Africa Consultants in Washington, D.C., and served as media relations coordinator and a consultant at The Cohen Group, a firm founded by former Secretary of Defense William Cohen.

According to officials with the Kansas Department of Commerce, Lombard, who grew up in Wichita, graduated from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies with a master’s degree in international relations and economics. She also has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Studies from the University of Kansas.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials noted Lombard’s first day will be Sept. 18, when she will take over the reins from the recently retired International Director Jeff Willis.

