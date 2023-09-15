Kansas Department of Commerce welcomes new international director

Kansas Department of Commerce officials said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce...
Kansas Department of Commerce officials said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Sept. 15 that Laura Lombard has been named the agency’s new International Director.(wibw)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Commerce is welcoming a new international director.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Sept. 15 that Laura Lombard has been named the agency’s new International Director. Lombard brings 15 years of experience in international relations and business development to the position, most recently serving as President and CEO of Kansas Global Trade Services in Wichita, Kan.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland said he is looking forward to Lombard leading the team.

“Kansas has retaken its rightful position on the global stage because of a rejuvenated International Division and Governor Kelly’s personal involvement with negotiations,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland said. “I am excited for Laura Lombard to lead our team, where her business acumen and experience will help drive record-breaking exports and foreign direct investment even higher.”

Kansas Department of Commerce officials indicated that Lombard provided export consulting for governments, small to medium-sized companies and Fortune 500 firms while at Kansas Global. She participated on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Advisory Committee on Small, Minority and Women-Led Businesses, and also serves as the Vice Chair of the Mid-America District Export Council.

Lombard said she is excited for the opportunity.

“I am truly excited to help grow the economy of my state in this new role,” Lombard said. “The International Division has had important recent successes – particularly the Panasonic investment – and I can’t wait to build upon those successes in the coming months and years.”

Before leading Kansas Global, Kansas Department of Commerce officials said Lombard served as CEO of ImEpik, was founding President and Executive Director of the Middle East & North Africa Consultants in Washington, D.C., and served as media relations coordinator and a consultant at The Cohen Group, a firm founded by former Secretary of Defense William Cohen.

According to officials with the Kansas Department of Commerce, Lombard, who grew up in Wichita, graduated from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies with a master’s degree in international relations and economics. She also has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Studies from the University of Kansas.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials noted Lombard’s first day will be Sept. 18, when she will take over the reins from the recently retired International Director Jeff Willis.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Greyson Issitt
Investigation leads to 19-year-old’s child sex crimes arrest
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at 6th and Taylor
One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Semi-truck’s attempt to exit Highway 75 travel area leads to man’s death

Latest News

Water meter replacements leads to lane closures on North Kansas Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. in...
Water meter replacements lead to lane closures in North Topeka neighborhoods
Maui Invitational moves to Honolulu as wildfire recovery continues
Traffic signal repairs will lead to lane closures on U.S. 50 in Emporia, Kan.
Traffic signal repairs lead to lane closures on U.S. 50 in Emporia
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officers are searching for a burglary suspect who stole...
RCPD searching for suspect who stole speakers, amplifier from unlocked vehicle