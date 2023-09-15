K-State fills roster with Providence transfer

Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) guards Mississippi State forward Will McNair Jr. (13)...
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) guards Mississippi State forward Will McNair Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Mississippi State won 69-62. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and his staff have added the final piece to their 2023-2024 roster.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Will McNair Jr. will head to Manhattan.

McNair played last season at Mississippi State but transferred to Providence in May as a grad transfer and only stayed for a few short months.

The 6-foot-11 265 pound center did play in three games with Providence during their Spain trip last month. He began his career at New Mexico State and spent three seasons there too.

