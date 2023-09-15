K-State fills roster with Providence transfer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and his staff have added the final piece to their 2023-2024 roster.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Will McNair Jr. will head to Manhattan.

NEWS: Providence grad transfer Will McNair Jr. has committed to Kansas State, per source.



Played last season at Mississippi State and the three seasons before at New Mexico State. https://t.co/uKljYmePrF pic.twitter.com/ulzrOt7Ln4 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 15, 2023

McNair played last season at Mississippi State but transferred to Providence in May as a grad transfer and only stayed for a few short months.

The 6-foot-11 265 pound center did play in three games with Providence during their Spain trip last month. He began his career at New Mexico State and spent three seasons there too.

