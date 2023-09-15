Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian hospitalized in Topeka, suspect arrested

Topeka Police reported separate wrecks disrupting traffic Friday morning in two areas of Central Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner and Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police reported separate wrecks disrupting traffic Friday morning in two areas of Central Topeka.

The first happened just after 6 a.m. at SW 21st and Central Park. The intersection remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Topeka Police Department released information about the crash, stating that officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

TPD officials said the individual was transported to a local hospital by AMR where they remain in critical condition. Investigators are currently working the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Road closures remain in effect at SW 21st and SW Central Park Ave. from all directions.

TPD officials indicated that as a result of the investigation, Marcus R. Mendoza, 35, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Fail to stop at accident; result in great bodily harm
  • Failure to exercise due care in regard to pedestrian

Officials noted the victim remains in critical condition and the investigation is ongoing.

Another wreck happened just after 9 a.m. at SW Clay and Hampton Streets. At least one person was injured in the incident. Hampton runs between SW 20th and 21st Streets.

Further information will be posted as it becomes available.

