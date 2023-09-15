Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian hospitalized in Central Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Melissa Brunner and Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police reported separate wrecks disrupting traffic Friday morning in two areas of Central Topeka.

The first happened just after 6 a.m. at SW 21st and Central Park. The intersection remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Topeka Police Department released information about the crash, stating that officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

TPD officials said the individual was transported to a local hospital by AMR where they remain in critical condition. Investigators are currently working the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Road closures remain in effect at SW 21st and SW Central Park Ave. from all directions. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes. Further information will be released as the investigation allows.

Another wreck happened just after 9 a.m. at SW Clay and Hampton Streets. At least one person was injured in the incident. Hampton runs between SW 20th and 21st Streets.

Further information will be posted as it becomes available.

