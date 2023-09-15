Friday forecast: Rain chance for some areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the rain chance that exists at times through Saturday with the highest chance for rain occurring Friday night. While most spots will just get rain, lightning is possible in any t-storms that develop with severe weather unlikely.

Taking Action:

While you don’t necessarily need to cancel outdoor plans today or this evening stay weather aware and check the radar if you have any outdoor plans before heading out. Highest chance for rain will occur late this afternoon into this evening mainly northwest of Topeka. If you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter immediately. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it may never rain in your area but you could still be in danger of being struck. Remember lightning can travel 10 miles from the center of a storm.

Models are now indicating a low chance for pop up showers/storms Saturday afternoon, most spots will remain dry but something to be aware of.



Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s with a low chance of rain today and tomorrow as weak disturbances push through along with frontal boundaries. Overall most spots will end up just getting a trace to 0.20″ but there could be some areas that do get heavier rain.

Normal High: 81/Normal Low: 58 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers this morning, better chance for showers and possible storms to increase especially after 3pm mainly around north-central KS before continuing to push southward through tonight. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Spotty showers with a few t-storms possible. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SW/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: May have a few lingering showers near I-35 early otherwise mostly sunny in the morning with some clouds and possible showers/storms that develop in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Highs heat up near 90° Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. One model is indicating rain early Tuesday but the better chance for rain likely moves in as early as Tuesday night. This will set up on and off showers and t-storms the remainder of the week. This will NOT be a washout, there will be dry time everyday so this will have to be monitored on a day by day basis next week on specific details like timing and location of best rain chances. The unsettled weather pattern may even continue into the weekend as well so be aware of that.

