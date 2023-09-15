Downtown Topeka hosts restaurant week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Restaurant Week has been in full swing since last Saturday.

The city hopes to increase traffic for each of the 12 restaurants participating.

The places in downtown Topeka have their best specials and activities for downtown restaurant week, including this year’s restaurant bingo sheets.

“Once you fill out that bingo card you can bring it to the visitors center for some fun prizes,” said Greater Topeka Partnership Communication’s Director India Yarborough. “It’s just a fun, interesting component this year. We try to do something new each year to keep it fresh lively and fun.”

Some restaurants have also used the opportunity to create new menu items to shake things up for customers new and old.

“It’s incredible to have new people coming in and experiencing Brew Bank and other local businesses because that’s the whole point, to bring new people in and to get them into the downtown thing we’re all doing,” Said Brew Banks Co-Owner Ryan Cavanaugh.

The week boosts business and helps bring the whole downtown community together.

“Downtown has come a long way in the last couple of years and it’s something we want to keep pushing because driving people downtown, said Celtic Fox Assistant Manager Hayden Federico. “It just creates a better atmosphere for people downtown, so we try and look at it as a community instead of individual businesses fighting against each other.”

