Criminal charges filed against suspect involved in homicide in May of 2023

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Criminal charges have been filed against a suspect involved in a May 2023 Topeka homicide.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay announced on Friday, Sept. 15, that he has filed criminal charges against Sydney D’Angel Slaughter in relation to a homicide that occurred on May 15, 2023.

According to officials with the Shawnee Co. District Attorney, on May 15, law enforcement was called around 2:20 p.m. to 3550 SW Kerry regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Brandon Martel Drew suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The investigation revealed that Drew was walking in the street when a vehicle approached, and shots were fired at Drew from inside the vehicle. The investigation continued for several months before law enforcement could confirm the suspect’s identity and location. On Sept. 12, 2023, officers with the Topeka Police Department executed a search warrant in Kansas City, Kan., where Slaughter was taken into custody and transported back to Topeka.

According to Kagay’s office, they have now filed two felony offenses related to homicide including the following:

  • First Degree Murder (Off-Grid Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Level 9 Felony)

Slaughter is being held with a bond set at $1 million. His case has been scheduled for a scheduling docket at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The Shawnee Co. District Attorney noted the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this matter.

Anyone with information about these crimes should report the information to law enforcement immediately. The charges are allegations of criminal conduct only. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

