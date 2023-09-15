Avoid the area: Wreck reported on SW Auburn Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wreck has the intersection of SW 53rd and Auburn Rd. closed Friday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a wreck there around 8 a.m. A sheriff’s spokesperson said three vehicles were involved, and at least one person was injured.

Drivers should use SW 29th and 61st Streets and SW Indian Hills Rd. to get around the area.

Further information will be posted as it becomes available.

