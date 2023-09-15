$3.5 million donation to update Washburn University’s outdoor spaces, potentially create new outdoor music area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University now has an opportunity to enhance its outdoor spaces and create a new outdoor music area for the students, thanks to a $3.5 million donation.

An anonymous donor, who was once a professor at Washburn, donated the funds to the university.

Washburn University representatives said they cannot share details about the future project these funds will go towards — however, the university is developing a 10-year master plan to increase outdoor gathering spaces, campus enhancements, and building projects. According to Washburn University’s president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, this donor is passionate about music, so officials say the donation can also go towards the development of a music and entertainment area.

“The donor’s passion for music and creating a vibrant, student-friendly campus fit perfectly with our vision for how Washburn invites and serves our students and community,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University. “This gift is truly transformational and will create gathering spaces for our students and community to experience and appreciate music on Washburn’s beautiful campus for generations to come.”

Officials say this is one of many gifts the university received recently. Washburn received a $1 million investment for the Lee Arena renovations from the Capitol Federal Foundation on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and a $2 million gift to Washburn’s Leadership Institute on Aug. 30 from Joe and Janet Aleshire.

“Washburn faculty and staff have a reputation of going above and beyond for their students and our university. This gift is a stunning example of the passion that so many of our faculty and staff have for Washburn,” said Marshall Meek, president of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation. “We are beyond grateful for this commitment to the student experience at Washburn and for this overwhelming display of generosity.”

