YEARS IN THE MAKING: South Topeka IHOP set to open mid-September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1990s is the theme for opening week at the South Topeka IHOP with prices promised to match.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, officials with IHOP announced the new Topeka location near 29th and SW Topeka Blvd. is set to open its doors at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Julia Abuoun, director of operations, said the location is set to serve a full menu 24/7.

Abuoun said the new eatery, which has been under construction since at least 2020, will roll back its prices to match what the breakfast chain offered in 1990.

“We realize that with COVID there were a lot of people that couldn’t afford to go out and feed their families, there were people that lost jobs - lost lives,” she said.

While training was held for the new 100 employees at this location on Thursday, Abuoun said more employees are still needed.

Abuoun noted that Highland Park Central Elementary School students and their families have been invited to eat for free at the location on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, as students place handprints on pillars. Local artists have also been called on to showcase their mural work inside and outside the facility.

Opening week will also boast a litany of activities, including a costume contest.

The franchise group owns 27 locations nationwide and this is their first in the Capital City.

