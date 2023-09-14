Wichita man pleads guilty for possession of firearm during drug trafficking

A Wichita man pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking...
A Wichita man pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.(KTVF)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials said according to court documents, Grant Lubbers, 37, of Wichita, was arrested in April 2021 in Andover, Kan. Law enforcement had been investigating Lubbers for fentanyl trafficking. Using a search warrant, agents searched Lubbers’ vehicle and found a backpack containing about 3,000 pills that tested positive for fentanyl, $22,000 in cash and a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas, Lubbers is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 29, 2023, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials noted the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. In addition, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith is prosecuting the case.

