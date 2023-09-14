TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight we introduce you to our Wednesday’s Child, Quentin. As Lori Hutchinson reports, he’d love to take a swing at life with a loving, adoptive family.

“I’ve played only once, mini golf. That was when I was really little.”

15-year-old Quentin is ready to take his best shot at Sports Center, just west of 10th and Wanamaker. He’s a good kid, who loves to be active, whether at home or school. During his free time, Quentin is a builder.

“I’m usually like a Lego person I like to build stuff. Anything I can find.”

During school time, Quentin is a numbers guy.

“Yes, love high school. I love math. I want to be a pilot fighter pilot because I actually flew in a helicopter. That’s the main reason.”

Quentin has some lofty goals for the future, and that includes becoming part of a forever family. This high school sophomore would love to get the ball rolling with active parents. Who like to do stuff.

“Anything. I mean basically I’m in foster care so I can’t do much.”

Besides an active family, he’d like someone who will love and care for him. For Quentin, adoption is pretty simple.

“Basically just a normal household. Not too many kids but a couple, gotta have a pet. I love dogs and cats.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

