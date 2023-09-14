Walmart Supercenter to celebrate 35th anniversary in Topeka

The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate the store’s 35th anniversary in Topeka, Kan.
The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate the store’s 35th anniversary in Topeka, Kan.(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate the store’s 35th anniversary in Topeka, Kan.

Walmart officials said the Topeka community will be welcomed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 to the Walmart Supercenter located at 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan. Customers will be invited to help celebrate the store’s 35th anniversary. The store originally opened in 1988 as one of Walmart’s first hypermarts.

Walmart officials said the event will feature food trucks, vendor giveaways, outdoor games, a marching band, the Topeka Fire and Police Departments, face painting and appearances from Chester Cheetah and the Coca-Cola Bear.

According to Walmart officials, during the celebration, donations will be presented to the following local organizations that serve the community: One Heart Project, Project 2 Restore, Helping Hands Humane Society, Capper Foundation, Nobody Is Listening, Prevention and Resiliency Services, and Florence Crittenton Services.

