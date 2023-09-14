Walk to End Alzheimer’s events planned for Topeka, Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six percent of Kansans over the age of 65 have a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease - and that number is expected to grow.

People are joining together to raise awareness and money for this condition through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s events. Margaret Haden with the Alzheimer’s Assoc. visited Eye on NE Kansas with details for Topeka’s walk.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Topeka will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at Evergy Plaza on S. Kansas Ave. downtown. Margaret said the venue opens at 9 a.m. for registration and for people to find information from various resources.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Margaret said attendees will be given flowers in various colors, signifying whether they are living with Alzheimer’s/dementia, have a loved on affected by the disease, or have lost someone to the disease. She said it is a powerful moment.

The walk will begin at 10:15 a.m. Margaret said it is a less than one mile stroll through downtown.

To register, visit act.alz.org/walk. Manhattan’s walk will be held Sept. 30. There is no minimum registration fee required, although people are encouraged to raise money for or donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you are looking for resources for yourself or a loved one, visit the Alzheimer’s Association web site.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.