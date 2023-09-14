Walk to End Alzheimer’s events planned for Topeka, Manhattan

Topeka's Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 23 at Evergy Plaza.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six percent of Kansans over the age of 65 have a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease - and that number is expected to grow.

People are joining together to raise awareness and money for this condition through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s events. Margaret Haden with the Alzheimer’s Assoc. visited Eye on NE Kansas with details for Topeka’s walk.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Topeka will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at Evergy Plaza on S. Kansas Ave. downtown. Margaret said the venue opens at 9 a.m. for registration and for people to find information from various resources.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Margaret said attendees will be given flowers in various colors, signifying whether they are living with Alzheimer’s/dementia, have a loved on affected by the disease, or have lost someone to the disease. She said it is a powerful moment.

The walk will begin at 10:15 a.m. Margaret said it is a less than one mile stroll through downtown.

To register, visit act.alz.org/walk. Manhattan’s walk will be held Sept. 30. There is no minimum registration fee required, although people are encouraged to raise money for or donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you are looking for resources for yourself or a loved one, visit the Alzheimer’s Association web site.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business
Trimaine Baker
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
Topeka’s West Ridge Mall has new owners and a new plan for the future.
New owners hope to transform West Ridge Mall

Latest News

The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate the store’s 35th anniversary in Topeka, Kan.
Walmart Supercenter to celebrate 35th anniversary in Topeka
Macy Haley and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about the finale of the NOTO Summer Concert Series and the...
NOTO wraps up Summer Concert Series, kicks off fall with NOTO Live!
Macy Haley and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about the finale of the NOTO Summer Concert Series and the...
NOTO wraps up Summer Concert Series, kicks off fall with NOTO Live!
Coach Damon Reed, boxer John Cantrell and Sole Reason founder Jerry Hudgins share how...
Topeka boxer uses title fight to raise money for children’s charity
Coach Damon Reed, boxer John Cantrell and Sole Reason founder Jerry Hudgins share how...
Topeka boxer uses title fight to raise money for children's charity