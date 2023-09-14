Topeka leaders hope new camping ordinance will lower number of homeless encampments in SNCO

The new camping ordinance won’t go into effect until November 17.
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s City Council approved amendments to the City’s camping ordinance Tuesday as it continues to look for solutions to the ongoing homelessness issue in the capital city.

The new camping ordinance won’t go into effect until November 17.

The updated ordinance will ban camping within 500 feet from trails and within 50 feet of sidewalks.

It comes amid frequently voiced concerns from the community about the growing unsheltered population in areas throughout Shawnee County.

Local business owners are just one of many demographics feeling the effects of the spread.

“We see them sleeping out on our park benches in front of our stores, and so that seems to deter customers from coming into the store because they see a homeless person asleep and they are afraid to enter,” said Tina Meier, owner of Wheat Pennies in North Topeka.

The City said its latest count saw 84 active encampments in Shawnee County.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business
Trimaine Baker
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
Topeka’s West Ridge Mall has new owners and a new plan for the future.
New owners hope to transform West Ridge Mall

Latest News

Capper Foundation receives painting help from Advisors Excel
Capper Foundation receives painting help from Advisors Excel
Topeka leaders hope new camping ordinance will lower number of homeless encampments in SNCO
Topeka leaders hope new camping ordinance will lower number of homeless encampments in Shawnee Co.
A scheduled action on the Shawnee Co. Commission agenda was pushed back because commissioners...
Commissioners desire more information before the Oakland Pool design is approved
Law enforcement have identified a suspect in the case as Gary Wayne Emery Jr., 52, of Meriden.
Jackson County deputies searching for burglary suspect