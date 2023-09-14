Topeka leaders hope new camping ordinance will lower number of homeless encampments in SNCO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s City Council approved amendments to the City’s camping ordinance Tuesday as it continues to look for solutions to the ongoing homelessness issue in the capital city.

The new camping ordinance won’t go into effect until November 17.

The updated ordinance will ban camping within 500 feet from trails and within 50 feet of sidewalks.

It comes amid frequently voiced concerns from the community about the growing unsheltered population in areas throughout Shawnee County.

Local business owners are just one of many demographics feeling the effects of the spread.

“We see them sleeping out on our park benches in front of our stores, and so that seems to deter customers from coming into the store because they see a homeless person asleep and they are afraid to enter,” said Tina Meier, owner of Wheat Pennies in North Topeka.

The City said its latest count saw 84 active encampments in Shawnee County.

