Topeka boxer uses title fight to raise money for children’s charity

Topeka boxer John Cantrell takes on Wayman Carter in a title fight Sept. 23 at Legends Field. John is donating a portion of his ticket sales to Sole Reason.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka boxer is pulling no punches in making sure his next fight ends in a win for area kids.

John Cantrell will face Wayman Carter as part of Rock and Rumble Fight Night, coming up Sept. 23. He visited Eye on NE Kansas with his coach “Dangerous” Damon Reed and Jerry Hudgins, founder of the nonprofit Sole Reason.

Sole Reason provides new shoes to Topeka area children in need. Jerry said he met John, and asked the “Iron Man” if he would assist in some of the shoe giveaways and interact with the kids. John agreed to do that, and soon followed up with more assistance. For the upcoming fight, a portion of John’s ticket sales will be donated to Sole Reason.

Damon said he’s proud of not only what John has accomplished as an athlete, but also as a person, using his talents to give back.

Rock and Rumble Fight Night 2 is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Legends Field in Kansas City

Buy tickets to support Sole Reason by calling Damon, 785-221-2123.

To learn more about Sole Reason or apply for shoes, visit solereason.net.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business
Trimaine Baker
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
Topeka’s West Ridge Mall has new owners and a new plan for the future.
New owners hope to transform West Ridge Mall

Latest News

The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate the store’s 35th anniversary in Topeka, Kan.
Walmart Supercenter to celebrate 35th anniversary in Topeka
Macy Haley and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about the finale of the NOTO Summer Concert Series and the...
NOTO wraps up Summer Concert Series, kicks off fall with NOTO Live!
Macy Haley and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about the finale of the NOTO Summer Concert Series and the...
NOTO wraps up Summer Concert Series, kicks off fall with NOTO Live!
Coach Damon Reed, boxer John Cantrell and Sole Reason founder Jerry Hudgins share how...
Topeka boxer uses title fight to raise money for children's charity