Topeka boxer uses title fight to raise money for children’s charity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka boxer is pulling no punches in making sure his next fight ends in a win for area kids.

John Cantrell will face Wayman Carter as part of Rock and Rumble Fight Night, coming up Sept. 23. He visited Eye on NE Kansas with his coach “Dangerous” Damon Reed and Jerry Hudgins, founder of the nonprofit Sole Reason.

Sole Reason provides new shoes to Topeka area children in need. Jerry said he met John, and asked the “Iron Man” if he would assist in some of the shoe giveaways and interact with the kids. John agreed to do that, and soon followed up with more assistance. For the upcoming fight, a portion of John’s ticket sales will be donated to Sole Reason.

Damon said he’s proud of not only what John has accomplished as an athlete, but also as a person, using his talents to give back.

Rock and Rumble Fight Night 2 is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Legends Field in Kansas City

Buy tickets to support Sole Reason by calling Damon, 785-221-2123.

To learn more about Sole Reason or apply for shoes, visit solereason.net.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.