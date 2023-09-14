Thursday forecast: Another mild day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overall temperatures will remain near seasonal through the weekend with a slight chance for rain Friday into Friday night. Right now the highest probability of rain will be north of I-70 but especially up toward HWY 36.

Taking Action:

Enjoy another nice day! Don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.

With the rain chance tomorrow, the highest risk for rain during the daytime hours to have an impact on outdoor plans is north of I-70 up toward HWY 36. Does that mean other areas won’t get rain? No so stay weather aware. While the risk for lightning is low it’s not impossible so remember if you hear thunder you must seek shelter immediately and head inside for safety concerns, don’t wait until it starts raining.



We certainly need rain but unfortunately the storm system that will be bringing rain Friday into Friday night won’t bring any widespread heavy rain to the area but there are signs of a more widespread soaker by the end of next work week. Otherwise with the dry conditions in place, enjoy the comfortable conditions but be aware it might get a bit hot by Sunday into early next week.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 58 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. While the chance for rain is possible all day, the higher chance is late in the afternoon and mainly north of I-70. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Will keep a low chance for rain in the area Friday night into early Saturday morning but with most models pushing the rain out early enough have removed the rain in the 8 day for Saturday. This will just leave us with some leftover clouds Saturday morning before clearing out for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Highs could range from upper 70s-mid 80s Saturday depending how quickly clouds clear out. Then the uncertainty on how hot it will get begins Sunday and lasts into the first half of next week with one model indicating highs closer to 90° while the other model keeps highs more in the low 80s. Will trend on the warmer side in the 8 day and adjust if needed in the coming days.

Uncertainty exists on when rain begins next week. The 8 day indicates rain beginning Tuesday night but that is not a guarantee. Regardless the rainfall probability increases by the end of the week (Thursday/Friday timeframe) and possibly could last into the start of the weekend.

