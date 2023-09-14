Teen, Lyon Co. deputy seriously injured after early-morning collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager and a Lyon Co. deputy are both suffering from serious injuries after an early-morning collision on a highway near Emporia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 370.1 on eastbound Highway 56 - at the Allen city limits - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

First responders said a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Bryer D. Scales, 16, of Reading, had been headed east on the highway. At the same time, a Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle - a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado - driven by Benjamin G. Folks, 24, of Emporia, had also been headed toward another incident with lights and sirens activated.

KHP said Scales attempted to make a left turn and was hit on her driver-side door by Folks’ patrol vehicle.

First responders said Scales was taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision. Meanwhile, Folks was taken to Newman Regional Health also with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

