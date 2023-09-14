Semi-truck’s attempt to exit Highway 75 travel area leads to man’s death

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to exit a travel area parking lot ended in tragedy after a semi-truck and SUV collided resulting in the death of one man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and I-35 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2009 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Johnnie L. Snodgrass, 67, of Mound City, had attempted to exit the truck stop north on Highway 75.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2010 Ford Expedition driven by Angelo V. Turner, 51, of Eureka, had been headed south on the highway and hit the fifth axle of Snodgrass’s semi.

First responders said Turner was pronounced deceased at the scene. Snodgrass escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

