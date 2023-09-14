Semi-truck’s attempt to exit Highway 75 travel area leads to man’s death

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to exit a travel area parking lot ended in tragedy after a semi-truck and SUV collided resulting in the death of one man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and I-35 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2009 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Johnnie L. Snodgrass, 67, of Mound City, had attempted to exit the truck stop north on Highway 75.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2010 Ford Expedition driven by Angelo V. Turner, 51, of Eureka, had been headed south on the highway and hit the fifth axle of Snodgrass’s semi.

First responders said Turner was pronounced deceased at the scene. Snodgrass escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business
Topeka’s West Ridge Mall has new owners and a new plan for the future.
New owners hope to transform West Ridge Mall
Trimaine Baker
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops

Latest News

Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
2 Emporia women reported missing near Denver, believed to be together
JEDO gets update on development of ASTRA Innovation Center in Downtown Topeka
JEDO recieves update on development of ASTRA Innovation Center in Downtown Topeka
Quentin, 15 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Quentin
Wednesday’s Child - Quentin