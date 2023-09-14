Seaman soccer picks up shutout over Topeka West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After losing their first three games to start the season, the Vikings have won two straight, as they top Topeka West, 6-0.

Blake Toyne put Seaman up 2-0 in the 26th minute and then Seaman would put up four goals in the second half, Toyne would add another and then Logan Townsend had himself a goal too.

Seaman improves to 2-1 and will play Shawnee Heights at home Thursday and Topeka West will play Lansing Sept. 18.

