Seaman soccer picks up shutout over Topeka West

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After losing their first three games to start the season, the Vikings have won two straight, as they top Topeka West, 6-0.

Blake Toyne put Seaman up 2-0 in the 26th minute and then Seaman would put up four goals in the second half, Toyne would add another and then Logan Townsend had himself a goal too.

Seaman improves to 2-1 and will play Shawnee Heights at home Thursday and Topeka West will play Lansing Sept. 18.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
Sydney Slaughter
Kansas City man arrested for first-degree murder
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business

Latest News

KSHSAA Board votes YES to expand maximum games for baseball & softball
New Emporia State Track and Field head coach Seth Mischke
Emporia State announces new Track and Field coach
Seaman boys soccer against Topeka West
Seaman soccer picks up shutout over Topeka West
Washburn head coach Craig Schurig
Washburn football looking for first win Saturday