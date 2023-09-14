Riley Co. inmate breaks window during fight with three corrections officers

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate in Manhattan may face additional charges after he broke a window while attempting to fight three corrections officers.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, law enforcement officials arrested Aaron Flower, 41, of Manhattan, following an incident at the jail.

RCPD noted that Flower had already been confined to the Riley Co. Jail and allegedly made the decision to fight three corrections officers and break a jail window.

Law enforcement officials noted that the incident cost the jail about $2,000. Flower was arrested for additional counts of:

  • Battery of a law enforcement official
  • Criminal damage to property

As of Thursday, Flower remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond for his new crimes. Officials did not indicate what had landed Flowers in jail originally.

