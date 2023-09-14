Pickup hits semi, flips it on its side, driver sent to KC hospital with serious injuries

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a semi-truck was hit and flipped over by a pickup truck, one driver was taken to a Kansas City area hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 225.2 on westbound I-70 - in Wyandotte Co. - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Brian Parker, 40, of Leavenworth, and a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Sheild Firth, 57, of Cowgill, Mo., had both been headed west on the interstate in the outside lane.

KHP said Firth’s semi veered off the road and into the grass. Firth corrected back onto the road, causing Parker’s pickup to collide with the semi’s driver-side door.

Crews said the impact caused the semi to flip onto its passenger side as the pickup continued to push it from the outside lane to the inside shoulder.

First responders indicated that Parker was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Firth escaped the crash without injury. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

