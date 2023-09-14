One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is suffering from life-threatening injuries as Topeka Police are investigating a gunshot investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area of SW 6th Ave. and Sw Taylor St. around 5:26 p.m. on Thursday on a gunshot report. Officials found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Further information has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.