Olathe pharmacy owner agrees to pay $250K to resolve allegations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe pharmacy owner agreed to pay $250,000 to resolve allegations of violating the Controlled Substances Act.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas officials said a Kansas City, Kan., company began a civil settlement agreement with the federal government, agreeing to pay $250,000 to resolve allegations that a retail pharmacy it owns violated the civil provisions of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials indicated Four B. Corporation, doing business as Balls Food Stores, owns and operates retail pharmacies in the Kansas City metro area, including Price Chopper Pharmacy located on East Santa Fe St. in Olathe, Kan.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in passing the CSA, the U.S. Congress created “a closed system” of distribution for controlled substances in which the handling of the substances is subject to intense governmental regulation. One purpose of the Act is to prevent the diversion and abuse of legitimate controlled substances while ensuring an adequate supply of those substances to meet the medical and scientific needs of the country.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the settlement resolves the government’s allegations that between February 2019 and June 10, 2022, the Price Chopper Pharmacy violated the CSA and its regulations by dispensing controlled substances before receiving prescriptions, improperly partially filling prescriptions and failing to maintain inventory records for controlled substances.

“The Controlled Substances Act seeks to prevent the abuse and misuse of controlled substances, but that effort is futile unless those who dispense these substances adhere to the CSA guidelines,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “Hopefully, this settlement will make pharmacies take heed of the Department of Justice’s commitment to enforcing these rules.”

“How pharmaceutical medications are dispensed is something we have to take seriously because it can so easily result in someone getting hurt from the drugs,” said Diversion Program Manager Kimberly Daniels. “One of the many responsibilities that pharmacies have is ensuring medications are dispensed only after receiving legitimate prescriptions, then they must track the prescriptions they dispense. When they fail to do that, DEA must take action. This settlement is a reminder that DEA’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office indicated the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Diversion Control Division, Kansas City Field Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jon Fleenor, Affirmative Civil Enforcement Coordinator, handled the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials noted for further information, please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.