NOTO wraps up Summer Concert Series, kicks off fall with NOTO Live!

NOTO's final Summer Concert Series event is 7pm Sept. 15, with NOTO Live! coming up Sept. 22-23.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District has two full weekends planned to wrap up summer and welcome fall.

Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO and singer Macy Haley visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what’s planned.

Macy will be the opening act for the finale of the NOTO Summer Concert Series. She will perform a variety of songs made popular by artists like Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton. Macy’s performance will be followed by the Anchando Reunion Band.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in Redbud Park.

The following weekend, NOTO Live! takes over the district. The event begins from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 with music from Sunday Basement Boogie. On Saturday, Sept. 23, attendees will find art, music, and activities throughout NOTO all day, from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Find the full schedule of events for NOTO Live! at explorenoto.org.

Both NOTO Live! and the Summer Concert Series are free to attend.

